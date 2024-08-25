Bridge Avenue detour starts Monday in Albert Lea

(ABC 6 News) – Part of Bridge Avenue will be closed in Albert Lea starting Monday as crews prepare for installation of a public dock.

According to a press release from the City of Albert Lea, Bridge Avenue will be closed from Katherine Street to Fountain Street.

This stretch of road will likely be closed through September 11. Motorists and pedestrians will need to detour onto East Main Street.

The new dock, which will be installed in 2025, is a partnership between the City of Albert Lea and Shell Rock River Watershed District. The city is paying for part of the dock and will provide long-term maintenance. The watershed district is funding the rest of the installation with a state grant as part of its larger project to improve Fountain Lake through public access, fish habitat and shoreland restoration.

While the dock won’t be installed until next year, preparation this year will include installing supports and a retaining wall among other changes.

For questions on the Bridge Avenue closure, please call the City Engineering Department at 507-377-4325.