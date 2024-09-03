Brew to Brew Bike Ride set to kick off in Mason City

(ABC 6 News) — On Saturday, September 14th, Main Street Mason City is inviting residents to attend the fourth annual Brew to Brew Bike Ride.

This year’s ride will feature a new route that highlights Mason City’s expanding network of trails. The ride will depart from downtown Mason City at 1:30 PM riding along the Winnebago River Trail, through East Park, taking in the scenic views of the Highline Trail and Arther J. Gerk Arboretum.

Snacks and refreshments will be provided at Georgia Hanford Park, before heading back Downtown. The around 10-mile route is mostly flat and appropriate for most skill levels. Local law enforcement and volunteers will assist with traffic control along the route.

To register for the event, click here.