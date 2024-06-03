Breanna Bly files for Rochester City Council to represent Ward 2

(ABC 6 News) – A former Rochester school board member has filed to run for city council just one day ahead of the deadline.

Breanna Bly filed to represent Ward 2, which is currently held by Mark Bransford who is not seeking re-election.

Bly served on the RPS board for 12 years, including two terms as School Board Chair. Bly says its the leadership and experience picked up from those terms that led her to run for the city council.

“The past several years have seen turmoil surrounding the city council that has led to difficulties in cohesive decision making, unity moving forward, utilizing city staff’s time and resources effectively and keeping what is truly important to the community at the forefront of council decisions and planning,” Bly said. “We need leadership that can and will listen to constituents, the business community, the healthcare industry, the hospitality industry, homeowners and those struggling to keep a roof over their heads in order to find solutions to keep Rochester a vibrant, thriving community.”

Currently, Bly serves on the Mayor’s Rochester Vision 2050 Steering Committee. She also served on the Rochester Park Foundation Board from 2018-2022.

Bly heads the John Marshall Girls Lacrosse team as well as the John Marshall 9th grade volleyball team. Bly and her husband Joe were the resident directors for Rochester Better Chance for seven years.