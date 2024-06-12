Boys Volleyball team officially MSHSL sport in Austin Public Schools

(ABC 6 News) – Austin Public Schools will officially have a Boys’ Volleyball team as part of the Minnesota State High School League’s list of sanctioned sports next year.

The decision was approved at the school board meeting Mon. night.

Austin High School currently has a club program available for students, but no official JV or Varsity team.

The presenter at the board meeting on the issue, Activities Dir. Katie Carter, says participation numbers on the club team are good and the school will be able to field both high school teams.

Carter also says adding the sport to APS will offer more opportunities for male students to be involved in school activities.

The decision recommends the team be added for the 2024-25 school year.