Boyer Halloween House is back for Halloween festivities

(ABC 6 News) – It’s been a tradition for more than a decade at the Boyer House. Creating a path for the kids to explore in their front yard, with a reward of candy, if they make they’re way through.

The house attracts an average of 1500 trick or treaters each year, with this year expecting to hit the 3,000 mark.

“It is 100 percent for the kids. I mean every September I kind of dread, like oh my gosh, how many hours I have to do, but as soon as I hear that first young voice say ‘wow’ or you know laugh or say ‘thank you,’ then it gives me the energy to say lets continue. It’s not just me, it’s my entire family that has put this thing together,” said Mike Boyer, the creator of Boyer Halloween.

The family has raised a total of $57,000 so far this year, with all proceeds going to Channel One Food Bank.

The house is located on 51st Street NW in Rochester. You can come and visit it on Halloween night up until 10 PM. The display with run through November 1st.