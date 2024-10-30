Book launch to be held at Century High School for book co-authored by Rochester educator

(ABC 6 News) — On Saturday, November 2, 2024, at 2:00 PM, a book launch will be held at Century High School for the newly published book, “Language of Identity, Language of Access: Liberatory Learning for Multilingual Classrooms.”

This book, recently published by Corwin, was co-authored by Natalia Alvarez Benjamin who is a local Rochester educator and 2021 Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Natalia is the Director of Multilingual Learning at Rochester Public School District. She will be joined by co-author Michelle Benegas and other

Rochester Public School educators and alumni for a panel discussion.

Proceeds from book sales will go to support “Empowered to Succeed,” a mentorship program for new to country students.

