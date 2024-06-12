‘Boo Can’t Poo’ children’s book addresses constipation

The children's book 'Boo Can't Poo', written by Dr. Xiao Jing Wang, addresses constipation with rhymes and illustrations.

(ABC 6 News)- The children’s book ‘Boo Can’t Poo’, written by Dr. Xiao Jing Wang, addresses constipation with rhymes and illustrations.

ABC 6 sat down with Dr. Wang to discuss the inspiration behind the book and why it is important to talk to children about constipation and digestive health.

For more information regarding the book, click here.

There will be a launch party for the book at Garden Party Books in Rochester on June 21. For more information on the launch party, click here.