Bohannan’s campaign calls for recount

(ABC 6 News) — Calls for a vote recount are growing from one Iowa Democrat surrounding the state’s District 1 Congressional seat.

On Thursday, Christina Bohannan’s campaign challenged the results in her race against Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

The initial tally has Miller-Meeks taking the election by fewer than 1000 votes, which is less than a percentage point.

Four years ago, Miller-Meeks defeated the sitting Democrat Rita Hart by a margin of six votes.