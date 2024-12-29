Body recovered from Clear Lake identified, “No foul play expected”

(ABC 6 News-) The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department and Iowa Department of Natural Resources are investigating, but do not suspect foul play in the death of a man whose body was recovered from Clear Lake on Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department, 59 year-old Bradley Church of Joice, IA was identified as the victim of an “accidental drowning.”

After a sportsman reported seeing what was thought to be a dead body floating in the water, the Clear Lake Fire Department and Ventura Fire Department recovered the body, later identified as Church.

The incident remains under investigation, but the press release concludes that “No foul play is expected,”

in the death.

This story will be updated with more details as they become available.