Blue Cross Blue Shield reverses policy on anesthesia after receiving backlash

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, one of the largest health insurers, is reversing a policy change after receiving backlash.

The change called for the insurer to pre-determine the time allowed for anesthesia care during a surgery or procedure and cover care only during that time.

The policy change was set to take effect in three states: Connecticut, Missouri, and New York.

“For the patients, they don’t have to worry now that if the surgery goes more than a certain amount of time, they could be liable for a portion of that bill,” said Dr. Kenneth Stone.

The company said there has been misinformation about the policy, and it has decided not to proceed with it. However, there was no elaboration on what that misinformation was.

It also says its policy will always be to cover medically-necessary anesthesia.