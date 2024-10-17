Blue Cross Blue Shield agrees to pay nearly $3 billion in antitrust settlement

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Blue Cross Blue Shield insurers agreed to pay nearly $3 billion in an antitrust settlement.

Court documents filed in Alabama allege that health providers were underpaid for reimbursements. They say Blue Cross violated antitrust laws by entering into non-compete agreements with other members in selling health insurance.

The agreement still needs to be approved.

It would be the largest settlement in a health care antitrust case. Despite the agreement, Blue Cross has denied any wrongdoing.