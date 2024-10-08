Blooming Prairie murder documentary premieres next week

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A documentary on the so-called “Grandma Killer” homicides committed by a Blooming Prairie woman in 2018 is set to debut next Tuesday.

“I’m not a Monster: The Lois Riess Murders” details the story of grandmother Lois Riess who pled guilty to killing her husband, David, and a Florida woman.

The documentary director is Ron Howard, and it will feature the first interviews of Lois Riess since her conviction. She was sentenced to life in prison in both Minnesota and Florida but is serving time in Minnesota.