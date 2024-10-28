Blooming Prairie football coach will not be charged for facemask incident, according to the Steele County Attorney’s Office

(ABC 6 News) — On Saturday, October 5, a Blooming Prairie football coach faced scrutiny after grabbing a Byron football player by the facemask.

The coach will not face charges for the actions, though, according to a letter from the Steele County Attorney’s Office released on Monday.

However, Steele County Attorney Robert Jarrett said in the letter that “there is insufficient evidence that a reasonable jury would find proof beyond a reasonable doubt that an assault took place” and facemasks are “often accidental.”

According to the letter, the involved coach stated that “he was standing in one place when he attempted to stop the second youth from going further out of bounds toward the track where the first youth was.”

The full letter can be found below: