Winona bar devastated by fire; fundraiser created for staff, owner

(ABC 6 News) – A large fire was reported at a bar near Winona early Friday morning, an official from Winona Fire Department (WFD) said.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. at The Black Horse Bar and Grill, located at 34648 Old Homer Rd in Homer Township.

The Bar and Grill was reduced to rubble.

According to WFD, it’s unknown if there were any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A GoFundMe for the Bar and Grill called the “long-time Winona establishment” a big loss.

The fundraiser claims one staffer lived directly above the bar and “lost everything but the clothes on his back.”

