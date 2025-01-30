Black Entrepreneurs Day happening next week at Minnesota Capitol

Black Entrepreneurs Day at MN Capitol

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota State Capitol will serve as the backdrop for hundreds of black business owners across Minnesota next week.

On Monday, February 3, owners will close up shop and meet with lawmakers for the annual Black Entrepreneurs Day.

Organizer Sheletta Brundidge said the day will carry on as normal even if House Democrats continue their boycott next week.

“Monday is a space for them to come and make their voice heard. To speak up and speak out about their business. To talk about issues that are specific to black business owners. You know, we don’t get access to capital grants and forgivable loans and credit the way our white counterparts do,” Brundidge said.