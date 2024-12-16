Bird flu found in multiple Iowa counties, including Worth County

(ABC 6 News) — The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) have detected three cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (H5N1 HPAI), more commonly known as bird flu, in Iowa.

The cases include a commercial layer flock in Sioux County, a commercial turkey flock in Worth County, and a backyard mixed species flock in Monona County.

Iowa has now had 11 detections of H5N1 HPAI within poultry in 2024.

A press release from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship listed the following signs that bird flu may be present in a flock:

Sudden increase in bird deaths without any clinical signs

Lethargy and/or lack of energy and appetite

Decrease in egg production

Soft, thin-shelled and/or misshapen eggs

Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles, and hocks

Purple/blue discoloration of the wattles, comb, and legs

Difficulty breathing

Coughing, sneezing, and/or nasal discharge (runny nose)

Stumbling and/or falling down

Diarrhea

The department is also reminding people that it remains safe to enjoy eggs and poultry products. However, consumers should always properly handle and cook eggs and poultry products, including cooking to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.