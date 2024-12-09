Bird flu found in Iowa turkey flock

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — New cases of bird flu are being detected in Iowa.

The state’s Department of Agriculture and the USDA claim the cases were found in a commercial turkey flock in Palo Alto County.

This marks the fifth detection of the H5N1 and HPAI virus found in poultry this year. However, the CDC still reports the risk of human transmission of the virus remains low.