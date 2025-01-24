Bill to limit cell phones in Iowa schools introduced

(KCRG) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds followed through on one of the top issues she presented in her Condition of the State address, introducing a bill to restrict cell phone use in schools.

The bill would require a minimum standard all Iowa Schools must adopt by July 1st. It also requires schools provide a class on “effects of social media” for 6th-8th grade students.

“Cell phones are not only a distraction but a deterrent to development in the classroom,” Gov. Reynolds said. “Seven in 10 high school teachers say smartphones are a major problem and 80 percent of Gen Z students spend over six hours per day on their phone. Let’s return the classroom to a place for learning, growth, and connection to give students their best chance at success.”

Several Iowa school districts have already enacted policies banning or limiting cell phone use in the classroom. Iowa City School’s policy took effect this week, Ottumwa Schools banned cell phones after a trial period last year and Des Moines schools enacted new policies this year to limit cell phone use at school.

“The recent implementation of our cell phone policy is having a significant positive impact on our students’ mental health, engagement in the classroom, academic performance, and connections with one another,” Ottumwa Community Schools Superintendent Michael McGrory said. “If adopted into law, Governor Reynolds’ proposed cell phone bill would undoubtedly benefit students across Iowa.”