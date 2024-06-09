Bikers Against Child Abuse holds summer kickoff

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Bikers Against Child Abuse held their fourth annual summer kickoff event at Graham Park on Saturday, June 8.

The event had snow cones, cotton cady and bounce houses for the kids, but it was about more than just fun for the family.

The group is teaching the community about their mission to protect kids by giving them a shoulder to lean on.

The bikers welcome children who have been abused into their family, by giving them a road name and two primary contacts that are available to them at any time.

“We meet with them every couple of weeks, we attend court with them, and we give them the power to stand tall and tell their story,” Cheddar from Bikers Against Child Abuse, said.

The bikers also show up for the kids during their court dates to make sure they feel safe sharing their stories.

The goal is to empower the kids to take control of their own story, regardless of what has happened to them in the past.

“If a child that’s been abused is able to be empowered to not fear or not dwell on that situation anymore and move forward in life, they take their childhood back,” Cheddar said.

The group has a hotline to call if you know of a child who is in need of support.