Big Buck Event kicks off in Albert Lea

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News)- Today is the first, of two days, at the Big Buck Shopping Event in downtown Albert Lea. The event helps kick off firearm deer hunting season which begins tomorrow in Minnesota, giving people who aren’t into hunting, something to do while the hunters are out.

“It’s great to see so many people out and about on a Friday, shopping. And I guess we can thank our hunters for that right? Giving folks that extra time to come out and shop,” said Shari Sprague, owner at the All Things Studio and Boutique.

Over 15 small businesses are participating this year and each store will have Big Buck certificates that can be used to win a prize.

Some businesses include:

Grace and Glory Consignment

Addie’s Floral

Centro Woodfire Pizza and Cafe

Stadheim Jewlers

Man Between the Lakes

Plymouth Shoes

Between Friends Boutique

All the Things, Studio and Boutique

Ignite Nutrition

The event will run through Saturday, November 9th.