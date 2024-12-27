Biden signs Klobuchar-backed ‘Stop Campus Hazing Act’ into law

(ABC 6 News) – President Joe Biden signed a new law backed by U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), a press release from Klobuchar’s office said Friday.

The new bipartisan legislation was also backed by U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy M.D. (R-LA).

It’s called the Stop Campus Hazing Act.

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, hazing is defined as “an initiation process involving harassment.”

The new law requires colleges to do the following:

Include hazing incidents in their annual campus safety reports.

Establish a campus-wide, research based program to educate students about the dangers of hazing.

Additionally, the release claimed that the bill will raise transparency and accountability for colleges. This means that parents and students will be reportedly be provided with better information about a student organization’s history of hazing incidents.

The bill was backed by Representatives Lucy McBath (D-GA) and Jeff Duncan (R-SC) in the House of Representatives, the release said.

“When parents send their kids away to college, they expect they will get a good education and make new friends. They don’t expect them to be harassed and hazed. Unfortunately, hazing is a dangerous—and at times deadly—reality that students are confronted with,” said Klobuchar. “After years of effort from parents, students, advocates and lawmakers, our bipartisan legislation to improve hazing prevention efforts on college campuses has now been signed into law, and I’ll keep working to stop this abuse and keep students safe.”

“As the parents of Danny Santulli, my wife and I are ecstatic for the Stop Campus Hazing Act. This bill will save lives. If my wife or I had known of the many sanctions that were against the fraternity that Danny was pledging, we would have never allowed him to pledge that fraternity. Parents and incoming students have the right to know the background of any organization they are going to join. Thank you Senator Klobuchar and all the parents of children that lost their child to hazing for all of their hard work for making this happen,” said Tom and Mary Pat Santulli, parents of Danny Santulli and Minnesota residents.

“Minnesota State appreciates Senator Klobuchar’s work to pass the bi partisan Stop Campus Hazing Act, which focuses on safety, well-being, and dignity of students on college campuses across the country. Hazing, in any form, is harmful and unacceptable. This legislation sends the strong message that hazing has no place in our campus communities,” said Chancellor Scott Olson, Minnesota State.

“I am pleased the Stop Campus Hazing Act has passed and support this effort to promote a safe environment where all UMN students may participate in campus activities and student organizations free of hazing. The bill will provide greater transparency and awareness around incidents of hazing and be an important tool in helping to support healthy student engagement and involvement. I appreciate Senator Klobuchar’s leadership and advocacy on this important campus issue,” said Calvin Phillips, Vice President for Student Affairs, University of Minnesota.

According to Klobuchar’s office, the National Study of Student Hazing found that more than half of college students involved in extracurricular clubs, athletic teams, and organizations experience hazing. Since 2000, there have been more than 50 hazing-related deaths.