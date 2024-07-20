Biden reportedly becoming more receptive to hearing concerns about his candidacy with the DNC one month away

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The Republican National Convention wrapped up on Thursday, and now, we are one month away from the Democratic National Convention, which will take place in Chicago.

Even with the date of the DNC rapidly approaching, the future of President Joe Biden remains very much in question ahead of that event.

On Friday, ABC News reported that Biden is now becoming more receptive to hearing concerns about his candidacy for president.

A grassroots organization called Pass the Torch released an ad with that same message, urging the president to allow the Democratic Party to nominate a new candidate.

The DNC runs from August 19th through August 22nd.