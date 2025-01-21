Biden issues preemptive pardons for January 6 committee members

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Earlier on Monday during the last hours of his presidency, Joe Biden issued preemptive pardons for the January 6 committee members.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and retired General Mark Milley were among a number of people included.

The move was unprecedented as pardoning people who have not even been investigated for crimes has not happened in recent presidential history.

Biden said in a statement that the pardons did not denote guilt. Trump called the actions disgraceful and said “many are guilty of major crimes.”