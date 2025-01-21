Biden commutes Leonard Peltier’s sentence

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Indigenous activist Leonard Peltier will return home nearly half a century after he was imprisoned for the 1975 killings of two FBI agents.

Former President Joe Biden commuted Peltier’s sentence on Monday with the White House saying Peltier will transition to home confinement.

Biden noted that this is not a pardon for crimes he committed. Peltier is in his 80s and in poor health.

Activists have long called for his release from prison, arguing he was wrongly convicted of those murders.