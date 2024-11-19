Biden authorizes Ukraine to use U.S. missiles

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — For the first time, President Biden is authorizing Ukraine to use U.S. missiles to strike inside Russia.

The weapons have a range of nearly 200 miles while the missiles that Ukraine currently has only travel about 70 miles.

This new policy likely will not only allow Ukraine to fire into Russia’s Kursk region, just across the border where Ukraine seized a foothold in August, and where Russia is now carrying out an offensive with the help of North Korean troops.

Biden also spoke to world leaders at the G20 Summit, urging them to also support Ukraine.