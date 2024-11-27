Biden administration announces new proposal to increase access to weight loss drugs

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Biden administration has announced a new proposal that would get Medicare and Medicaid to cover popular weight loss drugs.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services would give millions of people access to weekly injectables like Wegovy or Ozempic.

Under the proposal, only those who are considered obese would qualify for coverage. HHS says 3.5 million people on Medicare and four million people on Medicaid could qualify for coverage of the drugs.