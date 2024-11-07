Bidding opens for Minnesota DNR fall land sale online auction

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has several rural and lakeshore properties for sale which offer several recreational opportunities.

Properties in Aitkin, Itasca, and St. Louis counties are available for online bidding from Thursday, November 7 through Thursday, November 21.

Those interested in bidding need to register for an account on MNBid. Visit the DNR land sale webpage to obtain property data sheets, terms and conditions of sale, and instructions for participating in the MinnBid system.