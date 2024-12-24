BHM First Day 5K coming up in Kasson

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — If running is your thing, the Blaine Halvorson Memorial will be hosting its First Day 5K on New Year’s morning.

BHM is a nonprofit that helps veterans in need, assisting in multiple ways from helping will bills to scholarships for those going into the military.

It will all take place at the Kasson Mini Mall starting at 9 a.m. and running until 11 a.m. Afterwards, there will be snacks and refreshments. Registration costs $25 and closes on December 30.