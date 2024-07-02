Beyond the Spectrum opens location in Rochester

An autism intervention center, Beyond the Spectrum, is opening a location in Rochester.

(ABC 6 News)- Beyond the Spectrum, an autism intervention center, opened a location in Rochester after seeing success in St. Paul.

Using specialized care, Beyond the Spectrum helps foster development and learning for children with autism.

Ayub Elmi, the founder and executive director, sat down with ABC 6 News’ Mayzie Olson to discuss how the center goes about helping children with autism.

Elmi just opened the location in St. Paul about 18 months ago, but he already had his eyes Rochester to open a second center.

“When I spoke to the State about it and DHS, they said there was a need in southeastern Minnesota. There’s only a few facilities that are open in Rochester. All of them have a waiting list. There’s a lot of children that are on the spectrum [but] don’t have services, need providers, so they welcomed me down here with opened arms.”

To learn more about Beyond the Spectrum, visit their website at btspectrum.com