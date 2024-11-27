Best Buy cuts full-year sales forecast

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Best Buy cut its full-year sales forecast and missed Wall Street’s quarterly revenue expectations.

In an earnings call on Tuesday the Richfield-based retailer said they saw softer than expected sales particularly in September and October.

The company expects sales to stay flat or decline by up to 3% in its fourth quarter.

Best Buy’s stock shares closed nearly 5% lower on Tuesday after investors learned the update.