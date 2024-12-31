Bentleyville’s 2024 Tour of Lights powers down

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Cleanup is underway on Monday night after a famous Minnesota holiday staple unplugged for the 2024 season.

Duluth’s Bentleyville has powered down until next winter.

It follows 40 nights of its Tour of Lights, and now, dozens of volunteers of all ages are spending the week helping tear down what organizers say is five million lights.

Once the teardown is complete, workers and volunteers will spend all year preparing for 2025’s Tour of Lights.