Behind the scenes of making lemonade at the Olmsted County Fair

Behind the scenes of lemonade making at the Olmsted County Fair

(ABC 6 News) – Time is running out to check out the Olmsted County Fair before the weekend is over.

ABC 6 News Daytime reporter Carly Berglund is live from the Fairgrounds to share some behind-the-scenes secrets on lemonade making at the fair.

Vendor Borjan “Boki” Jaksic of Boki European Street Foods shares how the lemonade is made fresh per order and introduces other fair foods on his menu, including a Hot Cheeto cheese fry dish.