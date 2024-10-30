Beggars’ Night postponed in Des Moines

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — In Des Moines, weather has put a stop to a long standing tradition.

The city and its suburbs have been celebrating Beggars’ Night on October 30 since 1939. The alt-celebration is aimed at cutting down on violence and vandalism.

In addition to trick or treating a day earlier, as part of Beggars’ Night, children have to tell a joke in order to receive candy.

However, due to the cold and rainy weather, the city has moved the celebration to October 31.