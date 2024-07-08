Beating the heat at July 7th Funfest

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – With the amount of rain we’ve seen the last few weeks, many were relieved to get a break from that and enjoy the sunshine.

The South and Southeast Minnesota brewing company in Pine Island had its July 7th Funfest to wrap up the holiday weekend.

“It’s a little warm but it’s nice, there’s quite a few people out here for the day, we’re under a tent so we’re worried about rain anymore but it’s a nice day,” John Hanson from Kasson Laser Graphics said.

Mrs. Patty’s ice cream was available to help people cool off under the sun’s rays and everyone was lined up to get a cold treat.

“I’ve been here the last three or four summers, come here on a Sunday afternoon, kids come out with their families that the adults like to enjoy beer and the kids like to enjoy ice cream,” Patty Hanson said.

The Funfest was especially popular with the kids, as they got a chance to see a fire truck from the 1950s courtesy of the Minnesota fire engine club.

“It’s kind of old and it’s also yellow, they turn on the water to spray but they also have a blaster,” Conner Flemke said.

Coming all the way from South Dakota, the past meets the present with this truck showing off a glimpse of history.

“I’ll when possible, bring these trucks, they’re both drivable, I bring them to events and show them whenever I can get out in the public,” Aaron Flemke from the Minnesota fire engine club said.

Now that we’re in the heart of summer, many are looking forward to more days like this in the future.