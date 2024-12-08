Bear Creek Cookie Classic sells 16,000 cookies

(ABC 6 News) – ‘Tis the season for holiday traditions, and the Bear Creek Cookie Classic that took place in Rochester on Saturday is no exception.

Proceeds from the bake sale go to support Bear Creek Services, an organization that supports individuals with developmental disabilities and brain injuries.

Community members could buy pies, bread, candies and of course holiday themed cookies at the sale.

“We have tables laid out, with all of the cookies, and they can just pick and choose what treats they want to put in their box. They have more and more boxes as you go through so most people left with multiple containers of a variety of sweet treats,” said Michael Hastings, Marketing and Development Director of Bear Creek Services.

Bear Creek had all 16 thousand of their cookies sold out within an hour of the event’s start. They hope to continue the event going into next year.