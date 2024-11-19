BCA continues homicide investigation in Albert Lea

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Investigators are still putting the pieces together on a homicide that led the Minnesota BCA to Albert Lea on Monday night.

It is connected to the discovery of the remains of Miguel Chavez-Lopez in a Wells rural field on November 1.

Chavez-Lopez’s death has been ruled a homicide, but his cause of death has not been released.

The BCA, Albert Lea Police Department, and South Central Violent Crimes Task Force are still investigating but say there is no threat to the public.