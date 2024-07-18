Barack Obama privately expressed concerns regarding President Joe Biden’s candidacy, Gov. Tim Walz speaks on Biden’s future

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Questions continue to be raised regarding whether or not Joe Biden is the correct presidential candidate for the Democratic Party.

The latest concerns come from the man who chose Biden as his running mate back in 2008: former President Barack Obama.

Earlier today, The Washington Post reported that Obama told allies that Biden “needs to seriously consider the viability of candidacy.”

Nancy Pelosi has also reportedly issued private warnings to Biden. Pelosi is believed to be telling the president Democrats could lose the ability to seize control of the House of Representatives if he doesn’t step away from the race.

Despite the mounting pressure, Biden is standing his ground.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz spoke on Biden’s future on Thursday while touring a farm in Pine Island.

“As I’ve always said, we’re going to be united in a vision that I think is much more positive for America and for the world,” Walz said. “The decision of who that candidate will be really falls upon President Biden at this point in time.”

The President is currently off the campaign trail due to being diagnosed with COVID-19. According to White House officials, Biden is up to speed on all the events and also working a normal schedule.