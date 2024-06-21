Back-to-back motorcycle crashes cause concern

Just this week alone, we've seen two horrific crashes involving motorcycles. The first one happening alongside I-90 between Dover and Eyota.

The first one happening alongside I-90 between Dover and Eyota.

It resulted in 56-year-old Angela Gierok being airlifted to the hospital.

She was taken to St. Mary’s hospital where was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Then today, another motorcycle crash ending in tragedy.

“It was a terrifying crash and it’s just a big reminder for everybody to pay attention and to be safe on the roads because anything could happen at any second and we just need to be prepared,” Maya Gaul, the driver of the car involved in the Blooming Prairie motorcycle crash said.

Also, in the Med City, thousands of bikers came for the national convention of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, so you’ll want to be extra careful on the road.

If you drive a motorcycle, Tony Roe from the American Bikers for awareness, training, and education (A.B.A.T.E.) of Minnesota shares how riders can be aware of cars on the road.

“If you’re behind somebody and you can see somebody up ahead that’s itching to pass a vehicle, once the car in front of you has passed, they might not see that skinny motorcycle.”

Most importantly, Roe says don’t panic if you find yourself in those close calls.

“Once you panic, you make mistakes, and you don’t think clearly.”

It’s always important to pay attention, use your turn signal, and pass with caution.

Whether you’re driving a car or motorcycle always be aware of your surroundings, to prevent accidents like this.