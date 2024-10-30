Baby powder recall expands; products potentially contaminated with asbestos

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The recall of baby powder potentially contaminated with asbestos has been expanded.

The FDA says 14 oz and 4 oz bottles of Dynacare Baby Powder are impacted by the recall. The bottles were sent to distributors in 35 states, including Minnesota.

The FDA says so far no illnesses have been reported, but the company says people who have bought the recalled powder should stop using it and return it for a refund.