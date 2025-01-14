Axel Gumbel joins ABC 6 News

(ABC 6 News) — Axel Gumbel has joined the ABC 6 News family. He will join Carly Berglund and Brandon Marshall starting Monday, January 27th for ABC 6 Good Morning weekdays at 4:30am and on ABC 6 Daytime at 11am. Gumbel will also take on the title of Managing Editor as well as his duties and responsibilities on the news desk.

“We are excited to have someone with deep local ties working with our team to tell important stories that affect our communities in Southeast Minnesota and Northern Iowa.” Rhonda LaVelle, Vice-President and General Manager commented. Brianna Cook, News Director, says “Axel is a passionate storyteller and amazing community-driven person. We welcome him back to the ABC 6 News family.”

Axel Gumbel’s career has come full circle as he returns to ABC 6 News, where his love for broadcast news took flight nearly two decades ago. From 2003 to 2010, Axel took on multiple roles at the station — including reporter, producer, assignment editor and anchor.

Born and raised in Germany, Axel moved to Minnesota in 2000 to pursue his dreams of a career in journalism. He earned his degree at the University of Minnesota and quickly found a home in southern Minnesota’s vibrant communities. After a fulfilling chapter of storytelling at Mayo Clinic, Axel is thrilled to return ABC 6, where he is anchoring the morning and daytime shows, while mentoring the next generation of journalists as managing editor.

“I couldn’t be happier to return to the station that helped me fulfill a lifelong dream more than 20 years ago,” Axel says. “ABC 6 is not just a workplace – It’s home.”

In his spare time, Axel enjoys spending time with his wife and four children and promoting his adopted hometown of LeRoy, MN where he’s involved in many volunteer activities, including community theater productions.