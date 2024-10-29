Reward offered in Mankato cold case

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Mankato, the Department of Public Safety is offering a reward for answers to an unsolved murder.

It happened one year ago when Buay Juk was found dead in the street on October 28, 2023, after being shot several times.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety is now offering $15,000 for information that leads to an arrest. They also released video of a man running away from the scene of the crime, identifying him as a person of interest in the murder.

If you have any information on the case, you are asked to call the Mankato Department of Public Safety.