The Freeborn County Historical Museum brought back to life "Autumn in the Village" in Albert Lea on Saturday.

(ABC 6 News) – The Freeborn County Historical Museum brought back to life “Autumn in the Village” in Albert Lea on Saturday.

The event took place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., complete with live demonstrations, wagon rides and more.

“Our goal with Autumn in the Village is to create an appreciation or a love of history, especially in our younger population here in Freeborn County,” said Stephanie Kibler, Executive Director of the Freeborn County Historical Museum.