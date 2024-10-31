Austin woman sentenced to 200 days in identity theft, gambling case

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin woman was sentenced to 200 days in jail and 5 years’ probation in an identity theft and fraud case.

Shelly Marie Thompson, 53, was accused of stealing identities to forge gambling prize receipts and claim pull-tab prizes at Austin’s B&J Bar in June.

Thompson pleaded guilty to one count of identity theft–more than 3, but fewer than 7 victims, a count of gambling fraud, and a count of prohibited participation in gambling in August.

Eight charges of aggravated forgery, three other counts of identity theft, and another count of gambling fraud were dismissed at sentencing.

According to Minnesota Court Records Online, Mower County judge Kevin Siefken sentenced Thompson to 364 days in jail — 200 days to be served, and 164 days stayed, or put off for the first two years of her probation.

If Thompson completes those two years without incident, the remaining 164 days would be dismissed.

Siefken also ordered Thompson to pay $1,000 in restitution, according to MCRO.

According to court documents, in December of 2023, gambling compliance investigators noticed that Thompson had sold three tabs to another woman, but the times and dates were torn off.

When the investigators met with the woman, she said she had not signed the prize receipts, which totaled $450, and had not claimed the prizes.

The bar manager told police Thompson had been fired in October of 2023, and “since the defendant was fired, the bar’s pull-tab boxes were no longer short and there is noticeably more cash in their games than before.”

Investigators determined that Thompson had stolen eight identities, forged signatures on 24 prize receipts, and collected $4,611 between October of 2021 and August of 2023.