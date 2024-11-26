Austin woman accused of smashing up car

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin woman will stand trial in 2025 for allegedly smashing a windshield because a child was vaccinated.

Sahara Dawn McCord, 27, faces a charge of felony 1st-degree property damage–value reduced over $1,000 after a late October incident.

According to court documents, Austin police responded to 7th Avenue NW Oct. 27 after a man reported a woman smashing his car’s windshield with a hammer.

Court documents allege that McCord said she had smashed the window because the man had taken a child to be vaccinated, and told police she would do so again if she had further issues with the man.

Court documents allege that the back windshield of the car was broken, the front windshield had 9 marks from the hammer hitting the glass, the driver’s side mirror was cracked, and the passenger’s side mirror had been ripped out of the frame and was lying in the driveway.

McCord appeared in Mower County Court on the charge Monday, Nov. 25.

Her pretrial hearing is scheduled for Feb. 28, 2025, with a jury trial beginning March 10.