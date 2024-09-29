Austin VFW spreads mental health awareness

The Austin Community packed the VFW for the second annual mental health awareness benefit.

(ABC 6 News) — The Austin Community packed the VFW for the second annual mental health awareness benefit.

The event had live music, a silent and live auction, a raffle and more, and all the proceeds from the event go to mental health programs and initiatives in southeastern Minnesota.

Don Leathers, one of the event organizers, said mental health is an issue that effects everyone — whether they’ve dealt with mental health struggles personally or know someone that has.

With dozens in the community coming out to the event, Leathers said he hopes it will inspire others to take the first step toward getting help.

“There’s a lot of things working on people, and mental health issues affect adolescents as well as adults, people who live in the city,” Leathers said.

Money raised from last year’s benefit helped several initiatives and programs in Austin.

One of those was Nexus-Gerard Family Healing, which is using the funding to help reach people in the Austin Community who would otherwise not have access to mental health support.

Nexus-Gerard has been offering education and trainings to the community and in the schools, and will be holding a suicide awareness training in November.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, the suicide and crisis lifeline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Crisis Response of southeastern Minnesota is also available at all times, and can be reached at 844-274-7472.