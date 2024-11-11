Austin Veterans Memorial getting ready for Veteran’s Day

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The veterans memorial in Austin has been remodeled, allowing for more veterans to be remembered and seen.

The project nears completion for Veteran’s Day.

“I’m proud to support every veteran that gave their lives for our country,” retired Army veteran Ron Hanson said.

Over 1,300 pavers will soon be on display at the memorial, each featuring names of local veterans.

“Whole area here is for the citizens of Austin and for the veterans and their families to come as a place they can come to see their dad, uncle, or mom, or sister, whoever it may be to come see their name and service to their country,” retired Army veteran Scott Wichmann said.

Each with a different story, never forgotten.

“Really happy that we finally have something here to show the veterans of this county and this city, and America that we really do care for the American veteran,” retired Army veteran Bill Fuller said.

While only a few pavers were out, there’s many more to come.

Veteran’s Day means a lot for people in Austin.

“We come from a military family, after taking care of guys coming back from Vietnam it’s an important date for me,” retired Army veteran Mary Fargen said.

There’s still some work to do before the memorial is finished, but for now, people who walk through can remember the veterans featured in the memorial.

The plan is to have all the panels installed in the spring.

If anyone is interested in purchasing a paver they can contact the Veterans Services Office in Mower County for more information.