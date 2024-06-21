Austin Trap Team to compete at MSHSL Championship Event

(ABC 6 News) — The Austin Trap Team will compete at the MSHSL Championship Event today.

The event is taking place at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake and features the top 40 teams from the Section Events that took place over the past nine days.

This marks only the second time that a team from Austin High School has qualified for the championship event.

The team consists of Nathan Martinson, Preston Schlichter, Trenton Whiteaker, Dawson Medgaarden and Hayden Quitmeyer. The alternates are Ezra Boverhuis and Noah Erichson.

Team competition begins at 9 AM.