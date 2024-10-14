UPDATE: Austin teen charged in Rochester apartment break-in

(ABC 6 News) – Isaac Anthony Ambriz appeared in Olmsted County Court Oct. 15 on charges of felony 1st- and 2nd-degree burglary; gross misdemeanor obstruction of justice; and misdemeanor 4th-degree damage to property.

According to court documents, Rochester police responded to a NE Rochester house, which was split into six different apartments on a report that a male had broken down an inside door close to midnight Oct. 13.

Police claim that when they arrived, they attempted to evacuate residents and heard breaking glass on the north side of the building.

Officer allegedly located Ambriz sitting on the stairs to the front main entrance, where he told officers they would have to shoot him.

Police claim Ambriz resisted attempts to “escort” him into the front lawn and threw punches until police tackled him.

They claim he showed signs of drug or alcohol impairment. Ambriz was booked into the ADC Monday, Oct. 14.

Various witnesses reported hearing banging and screaming, finding damage to doors or the building/

One said Ambriz had kicked in her door and “just stood in the doorway looking at (her)” until police arrived.

Ambriz was assigned $5,000 bail with conditions, or $50,000 bail without conditions.

His next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 29.

—–PREVIOUS STORY—–

Austin teen arrested in Rochester break-in

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin teenager faces recommended 1st- and 2nd-degree burglary charges after a Sunday night break-in.

According to Rochester police, 18-year-old Isaac Ambriz was taken into custody after allegedly breaking the window and kicking in the door of an 8th Street NE apartment.

Ambriz was taken into custody in the 100 block of 8th Street NE and evaluated by Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service for alleged possible drug or alcohol use.

He was taken to the Adult Detention Center after, according to Rochester police.