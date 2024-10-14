Austin teen arrested in Rochester break-in

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin teenager faces recommended 1st- and 2nd-degree burglary charges after a Sunday night break-in.

According to Rochester police, 18-year-old Isaac Ambriz was taken into custody after allegedly breaking the window and kicking in the door of an 8th Street NE apartment.

Ambriz was taken into custody in the 100 block of 8th Street NE and evaluated by Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service for alleged possible drug or alcohol use.

He was taken to the Adult Detention Center after, according to Rochester police.