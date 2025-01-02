Austin sex offender gets nearly 9 years in child pornography case

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin sex offender received a 105-month, or 8.75-year sentence after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Eric Robert Smith, 60, previously served a 21-month sentence for sexually assaulting a child in the early 2000s.

He was charged with 20 counts of possessing child pornography in December of 2023, and pleaded guilty to one of the charges.

Smith received credit for more than a year already spent in Mower County custody since his first arrest and charges.

He will spend 15 years on probation after his release, according to Minnesota court records.